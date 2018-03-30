Horoscopes: Friday March 30, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). New people are opportunities. You may find yourself pretending you're someone different, which can be fun. Maybe some of what you try on will suit you and become part of your "wardrobe."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you wait for someone to tell you what to do, you'll be lower than you could be. This is great for concert tickets with arena seating but not much else. Take charge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Be strong and flexible of mind. Think of all you can do with a dollar, with an hour, with the position you have. Don't settle for the first idea that comes to mind, because idea five or 12 could be better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remind your people that they need what you contribute. There's a cool way to do this. Maybe it's best accomplished by disappearing for a while.People will be better for what they appreciate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you see the path, you can work your way along it. If you don't see it, you could work just as hard but who knows where you'll wind up. It doesn't have to be a worn path, just one that arrives.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is far easier and better to solve a problem that people already know they have than to try to get people to identify something in their normal, everyday life as problematic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Businesspeople aren't the only ones who set prices. You set prices all of the time. For instance, you're always projecting your worth and letting people know what it takes to be part of your world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Do you feel like you're being watched? You are. Someone is observing how you interact with your friends and the world in general. They like what they see.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today your personal life will soar in clear and sunny skies. It's a fine time to acknowledge and thank the crew that's been keeping you on course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those who grew up with nothing often see the accumulation of items as wealth, whereas those who grew up with an abundance of things often see minimalism as freedom. Your own views on materialism are changing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Misery loves company, but he doesn't match your outfit, so leave him at home. Your company will embrace you wholeheartedly. Upon your return home you'll find that misery has taken leave.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone close to you may be feeling like the side dish to your main course. Some dishes are better as complements. Anyway, you'll do what you can to make everyone feel important.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 30). Get serious about developing and employing your talent. You'll earn a stellar reputation, and you'll bank on it before this time next year. Focus on documenting your work in April. The extra effort you make to stand out in a good way will earn you critical acclaim. You'll spend many hours building a very special relationship. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 15, 29, 4 and 13.

