Horoscopes: Wednesday, March 28, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A glorious day: The goal of the team will be accomplished by the team! For today, the victory you claim together will be just as sweet for you as any you could claim on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't mind leading the dance. You're a smooth leader, after all. Since you know where you're going, there will be a certain ease in taking people there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The drama is there for the taking. Anyone who needs a little extra will find it readily available. And though you may be tempted, as today's drama appears especially juicy, you also have much better things to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The hardest lessons happen when we forget that life is a classroom. So remember. Learning happens everywhere when you're paying attention and occasionally asking the difficult questions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you may stretch your imagination into interesting places and enjoy a bit of fantasy, in the end it will be your practical solution that saves the day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've a talent for giving. The best gifts aren't material. They're the right words at the right time, a manner of showing up, a smile, a joke. You naturally gravitate to delivering what people need.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the digital world, it's easy to get snarled into distractions and purchases, but it's also easy not to: Unsubscribe; block the call; don't go to the website. Such limits will keep you on task today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Stepping into the situation will bring such a warm, inviting, hopeful feeling you'll keep right on stepping. Before you know it, you're immersed in the culture of this thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know the nonverbal cues that tell you when people want you to speak and when they are ready for you to stop. Others are not so attuned, which is why you'll need your advanced social tools to navigate this day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Being first may give you a slight advantage, but it also comes with risk. In today's dealings, it will be better to hang back and study the scene awhile.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The people around you all want different things. You'll discover that you have a purpose that coincides perfectly with that of another.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a time to turn your natural magnetism up and a time to tone it down. Today this mostly will have to do with the size of the space. When you're out in the big world, radiating to fill it will have definite benefits.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (MARCH 28). Belonging to the group has been important in the past, and it will be so again in the future. But this solar return begins with it individuality. You take your life in your own hands and earn the right to later say, "That was all me." Intellectual pursuits call you next month. Apply what you learn to the complexities of the summer. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 36, 3, 20, 22 and 49.

