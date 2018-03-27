Horoscopes: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If the enemy is within, so is the hero of this story, as well as all the angels and champions and muses who help the plot along. Believe in yourself, and know that you're stronger than you think.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've many traits and characteristics that attract admirers. You'll favor the people who appreciate the part of you that is most authentically who you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Most things you'll deal with today can't be rushed - or, rather, they can be rushed, but it will ruin them. The day will go better when you accept things as ready when they're ready.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The desire for perfection is a prison. The need for acceptance is a prison. The shame of unrealized goals or past mistakes or current shortcomings - all prisons. You hold the keys. Break free. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Choose your target. If you narrow it down to one, you'll hit it. More ninja tips for a successful day: Only act when you're sure. And use what's in your environment to your best advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Everything has a shelf life, but not everything is marked with an expiration date. When do you call it a day? When the risk of getting sick from a thing outweighs the benefit of having it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today's task is worth doing right. Look for a shortcut if you must, but you won't find one suitable. Any time saved will also be lessons not learned. Time to buckle in and take the main road.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Are you getting in too deep? Whether it's a swimming pool or an ocean, you can only occupy as much of it as you do. You'll have to tread water just the same. Don't worry about where the bottom is; just stay near the top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you look around you'll see so many things you've acquired, some of which were hard-won, and maybe it's difficult to believe that you could still want more. But you do. Consider making a trade to lighten your load.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One size definitely will not fit all, or even any. Seize the opportunity to custom fit what you do to the needs of another. What's in it for you? That will be a wonderful surprise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some are slaves to status and others claim they don't notice it and have no need for its symbols. The former is hard to tolerate, and the latter is hard to believe. You'll settle somewhere in the happy middle of the matter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you wonder why so many seem to be one call away or even at arm's reach from you today, it's because your heart is open and radiating.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 27). This solar return, your growing family will make you proud and your close relationships will be soul fortifying. You'll attract many opportunities through summer and be in the enviable position of knowing what you want. Virgo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 37 and 14.

