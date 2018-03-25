Horoscopes: Sunday, March 25, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It may be overwhelming to think about creating the life you want, but you can make it all seem much more doable by focusing on eliminating what you don't want from the life you currently have.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're so smart and funny that you sometimes have to hold back to make sure you're not taking too much of the social spotlight. Today will be such a day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your life will feel a bit like a game of charades, as you're tasked with the challenge of imagining what others need to see.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Boredom is a kind of stress - a stress that can be alleviated in a number of ways. Novelty is one way. Challenge is a better way. Opt for that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The hardest thing about a conversation is often starting it. Do this and you'll earn the respect and compassion of people who are so worth the effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You behave in a non-prejudiced way toward people from other social groups, because it's personally important to you. This is how peace spreads.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). New circles entice! Having an excuse to be there isn't half as important as having an excuse to leave. The moment when you step back from the action and identify the fundamental issues and questions at hand will be invaluable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's been this way since the cave people had to hear their way through the wild to eat and avoid being eaten: Listening well is among the top skills for getting along in life. It's your strength today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Underreacting has its place and may be key to your style today. You know on a deeper level that you're bigger than the situation being thrown at you, and you're in control of your responses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you show up and do the work - regardless of whatever temptations and distractions are around, regardless of discomfort or drama, regardless of inconvenience or interference from loved ones - you will be rewarded.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though you pride yourself on being a magnetic person, you also know that being social isn't the end goal in and of itself. A higher purpose is calling you today. Being social will help with that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Luckily for everyone around you, you're really good at maximizing the positive and defusing the negative. Other talents include keeping the action and conversation productively focused.

