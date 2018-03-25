Horoscopes: Saturday March 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know better than to force your own thinking. It just doesn't work like that. Your mind will solve problems while you're busy doing something else. Amazing!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Water under the bridge can still flood the bridge. It will take more effort to leave the past behind you. Then dream yourself into it and rise above.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). This chapter in your life doesn't have a title yet, and you shouldn't worry about finding one for it right now. Let the narrative roll out. Let the relationships go undefined for a little while longer.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A lot will depend on the company you keep. Meeting interesting people makes you feel like a people person. You will be rejuvenated by excellent conversation, smiles, hugs and laugher.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are definitely perks that come with being hard on yourself. You achieve more. You surprise people, including you. Everything within reason, right?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When people get what you're saying without you having to say it, when people laugh at your jokes, when they understand your shorthand - this is love. No wonder it makes you so happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will be significant to recall how you got here. Go back to the beginning. Do you remember how this started?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll have to determine something a little difficult today: Is temptation to be resisted, or is it a signal to get what you really need?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Pain leaves scars, and happiness doesn't. That's why it's harder to remember! But don't let it slip away. Make the effort to capture a keepsake for your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The team is the theme. There will be great satisfaction in providing what the other lacks and accepting the contribution you need. Together you'll fix it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you're not represented by the stories around you, it can be an alienating feeling. But you're not an outsider. This is where you belong. And there are more who think like you. Tell your story.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your appreciation will matter even if it doesn't seem to. For instance, stopping to appreciate a high-flying bird will make a difference - maybe a mystical difference, but it still counts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 24). Birthday wishes hold real magic, so don't take the ritual of blowing out the candles lightly. You'll enjoy giving loved ones as much time as possible, which will involve some travel. April and October bring pursuits that make your heart sing. A high level of focus and mastery will be required. Invest to acquire the skills. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 14, 44, 1, and 29.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.