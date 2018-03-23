Horoscopes: Friday, March 23, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While the boundaries you establish may simply be policy to you, there are some who will experience them as a personal affront. But as long as you're respectful, your boundaries won't be challenged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The times are changing. You're dipping your foot into the new normal. It still scares some people, but that's why they need you to be strong.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can enhance your life by changing something simple, such as your diet or something logistical. There's a way to make the commute pleasurable or shorter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). So you made a wrong turn back there. That's a rare thing, but it happens to everyone. Review the mistake or misperception, because you're about to get another chance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you can relate to the lives of others, saying so won't help. The best way to support others is through careful, attentive listening. Make it all about the other person: No anecdote, advice or interjection will be necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The work will only feel worthwhile to you if it's bringing you money, happiness or the chance to markedly improve yourself. If you can't see how the endeavor fits into one of those categories, bail.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While trials and tribulations are an inevitable part of the growth cycle, they shouldn't be the norm. Someone who always seems to be at the heart of drama has the potential to snarl you into his or her orbit. Resist.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It doesn't matter how many friends you have; you will still always be better off when you are also your own friend and champion. Also note: A person who cares for deeply for you will not side with a person who doesn't.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may choose to forgive someone now - not because that person deserves mercy but because you no longer want to be mentally tied to a piece of history and need to let it go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People seek your company and attention. The venue, dining and entertainment aspects don't matter all that much, so don't stress over such details. As long as it's not too loud to hear conversation, all will be well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Love, peace, magic, joy - you can have all of that. You'll have to give up other things, though. What do you think they are? For some it's a false belief, e.g., that love is about suffering or that drama is better than happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your internal voice may not make a peep detectible by microphones, but it can be deafeningly loud to you. It carries to far reaches of your internal universe. That's why it's so important to stay supportive when talking to yourself.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 23). It's the wonderful matches that make this solar return sing. Your outstanding work in August will build up both your reputation and bank account. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 28, 4, 14 and 7.

