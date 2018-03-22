Horoscopes: Thursday, March 1, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life on Earth can be attributed to the flow of water distributing organisms all over this planet. The life of the human body is also a function of water flow. You'll think better and be your highest self when properly hydrated.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you knew that what people would remember about you would be the last part of the interaction, how would you play it? Do it that way today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will be the calm, centered one today, and don't be surprised if the tightly wound and high-strung individuals are even more attracted to you than usual.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don't forget you were built from scratch. Once upon a time, your cells knew how to multiply to make you. You still have great powers of regeneration, which will be applied to body, mind, spirit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The magic doesn't need you to believe in it. It goes on regardless, a gift for any taker. This is one of the few times when it's OK to be a taker. Take as much as you want. There is plenty.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It would be easy to get seduced by extrinsic standards of success. These can satisfy you only when attached to a pursuit that will also feed your need for meaning and purpose.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you're offering isn't right for everyone, but for the customer who needs it, it's everything! This is a day to find your fit - in love, business, food and any other pursuit you can think of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Before you even think about being happy, there are some basic responsibilities and obligations to get out of the way. With your stellar attitude, you should be able to find happiness while tending to those things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You made the key decisions and did a lot of the work. Still, there's much to be gained by letting the others get the credit. They'll buy in, move forward and do even more than you could.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your top priority is people. A good team with a mediocre plan is better than a mediocre team with a good plan. If you don't feel like you have the right people around you, this is a good day to go out and get more candidates.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This is no time to accept defeat. You're almost there! Keep the fight going. Adapt as necessary. Have the courage to take action again and again, but take it from different angles.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). On this whirlwind day, if you can figure out how to do something as straightforward as surrounding yourself with quality people and doing what you enjoy, you'll be among the privileged.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 22). Your popularity surges this solar return. People feel your genuine interest in them and will move in closer. This favorably affects your personal life and business life. Your family will grow in June. One talent comes to the fore, and you'll cash in with it in September. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 2, 22, 28, 14.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.