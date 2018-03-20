Horoscopes: Tuesday, March 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are a firm believer in fresh starts, and the clean energy of this special day renews you like a trip to the oxygen bar. Your high spirits create distance between you and yesterday's problems.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The key is not to expect people to do things they are incapable of doing. This, of course, requires you to learn the capabilities of others. You can learn something by observing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your friendships work in the larger context of your friend group, but they must also work in the smaller one-on-one context to satisfy you. Today you'll finally get the individual attention you need.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Middles sag. That's the very nature of middles. Whether it's a story, a body or a project, it takes effort to create lift in the middle. Put in the work so you can get the satisfaction at the end.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've often felt as though you're doing the right thing with the wrong person, though you've almost never felt the opposite of that. Because when you're with the right person, whatever you do, even nothing at all, feels so right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Life is zesty for people in love. And even if you're not quite there, a flow of positive feelings and thoughts is still creating a bubble of happiness around you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Mental expansion ignites other parts of your life. It doesn't matter what you're learning. Regardless of the subject matter, going from ignorance to mastery is the thrill that makes you feel most alive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can accomplish quite a mound of work in the span of a few hours. You'll get busy, and you won't stop until the agreed upon time. The end of the day will bring a well-deserved boon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You underestimate how others feel about you. While it's better to err on the modest side of such matters, you should know that if you don't show up, certain people will be disappointed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Most people you know could use a little help every now and then. Then there are those who are needy on an entirely different level. You may feel ready to help someone like that, and it will be a most rewarding experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll get the chance to fine-tune the image you present to the world. Actually, you could do this at any time. But today will give you both the motivation and the necessary tools.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). After years of tolerating others, you've become spiritually robust. The generosity that used to seem like work to you is now innate. To be the bigger person will require no thought at all.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 20). As your personal life settles, you'll gain clarity. Analyze the power structure; figure out the roles, how they work and why. With a studious approach and a willingness to change and grow, you'll quickly rise up the ranks of an organization and get the reward. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 13, 27 and 41.

