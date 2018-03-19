Horoscopes: Monday, March 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Laughter, like yawning, is contagious. Bonus: You don't even have to know what you're laughing about to get the many benefits of a jolly good time today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those with a primitive conscience don't want to do bad things because of what might happen to them. Those with a higher conscience don't want to because of the effect on others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Good relationships are not defined by an absence of problems. They go on regardless of what problems are present, not letting those issues get in the way of the shared goals and purposes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life is movement. Engage the movement and you are dancing. Stay rigid or resist in any way and you risk being passed over, hurt or broken by the forces that keep the circle whirring.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're open to seeing things differently. Because of your sophisticated mind, you can understand the story from many sides without losing your own take on it. You will discover that because you see differently, you act differently, as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Lately, you've been dealing with a few layers of negativity. Rest assured the condition isn't chronic. You're doing something every day to heal yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The currency of the ego is glamor, money and might. It's the ability to influence and control others. This is what goes for power, but it's not real power, as the really powerful know well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Beware of people who always seem to want more - more of your time, more of your attention, more of your money. They will never be satisfied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People around you will feel compelled to give their opinion. When there are "too many cooks in the kitchen," you can best express your deep caring by simply being quiet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Anyone with money can show affection through the purchase of gifts or by wining and dining. Be different. You'll stand out when you use your intelligence, sense of play and many talents to create a unique impression.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've been stable and consistent in an endeavor, and now you'll enjoy the rewards earned by your actions. Others are reassured by your dependability and will give you their trust.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The small print will now be a large part of the deal. The hidden costs will come out of hiding. Deal with them immediately and you'll avoid paying for what you didn't understand well.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 19). Realizing that it's not enough to push out of your comfort zone just every once in a while, you make a habit of it this year. You'll become more and more courageous, grow your skill set and become more attractive to all sorts of people. You'll get your comeuppance in May. Love will be declared in June. November brings a windfall. Leo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 15, 2 and 38.

