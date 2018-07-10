What Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could mean for the ACA

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Brett Kavanaugh with after he nominated him to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Monday night.

While Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s position on the Affordable Care Act is less clear than his stance on other high-stakes issues, his conservative track record and support for executive power could threaten the health law, policy analysts said.

President Trump nominated Kavanaugh, 53, to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring at the end of the month, in a televised announcement Monday evening.

Kavanaugh currently serves as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that in 2011 upheld the ACA in a challenge to the law’s individual mandate, which required people to buy insurance or pay a penalty. Kavanaugh dissented, not because he thought the law was unconstitutional, but because he thought the District did not have proper jurisdiction to hear the case.

“I don’t think it tells you whether he thought the ACA as a whole was good or bad,” said Mark Pauly, a health economist at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Nearly 389,000 people in Pennsylvania and 275,000 in New Jersey bought insurance for 2018 through the health law’s marketplace, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More than half a million New Jersey residents gained Medicaid coverage in 2016 as a result of Medicaid expansion, another key provision of the health law, as did 751,000 Pennsylvanians, according to a Kaiser analysis.

Republicans praised Trump’s pick as an experienced jurist known for his thoughtfulness on the bench.

“Based on his reputation and resume, Judge Kavanaugh appears to have the intellect and experience necessary to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a statement called Kavanaugh a “superb choice” whose judicial record “demonstrates a firm understanding of the role of a judge in our Republic: Setting aside personal views and political preferences in order to interpret our laws as they are written.”

Kavanaugh is considered a more conservative judge than Justice Anthony Kennedy, who he has been nominated to replace, and, if appointed, would shift the Supreme Court to the right as a host of challenges to the ACA make their way through the legal system.

Most prominent among those challenges is a Texas suit that seeks to overturn the entire health law, now that the individual mandate will no longer be enforced as of January 2019. The Justice Department has said it will not defend parts of the law that require insurers to guarantee coverage to people regardless of their health status.

There are also lawsuits related to the law’s payments for insurance companies and requirements that employers include birth control in their health plans.

The Trump administration’s rules expanding access to association health plans, which are not required to follow ACA benefit standards, and Kentucky’s overturned work requirement rules for Medicaid recipients are also likely to spur legal challenges, said Dania Palanker, an assistant research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s Health Policy Institute.

Not all these cases will make it to the highest court, but those that do may have a greater chance of undoing parts of the ACA with Kavanaugh on the bench.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot in the tea leaves you can read on any specific thing,” Pauly said. “But if I was a betting person and these Republican challenges came to the court, I’d think he’d be more likely to agree with them than throw them out.”

While Kavanaugh has not been very outspoken about his opinion of the ACA, he could be a threat to the law because he has been vocal about his support for executive authority.

“I think a lot of the concern is about his support for executive power, given that a number of the lawsuits moving forward right now related to the ACA are challenging under the executive power or the administrative procedure,” Palanker said.

Patient advocacy groups were quick to criticize Kavanaugh, citing serious ramifications for access to health care if the ACA or abortion rights were to be overturned.

“Such a radical shift on these issues would be disastrous for women’s health and would put the health care of 130 million Americans with preexisting conditions at risk,” said Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care, in a statement.

“With the Supreme Court poised to consider the constitutionality of pre-existing condition protections, the Affordable Care Act as a whole, and harmful work requirements for families and individuals who rely on Medicaid, this nomination puts the health of millions of Pennsylvanians on the line,” said Antoinette Kraus, the director of the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, in a statement.