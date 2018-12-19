It is a common cause of vision loss among senior Americans. It affects the focus point of the eye, or the macula. The retina is like the film in a camera, and the macula is the focus point. There are two types – a dry form, and a wet form. Both can cause vision loss. But the wet form is typically the form that causes sudden changes in vision – blurring or loss of central vision. As its name implies, the wet form means there’s leakage or bleeding in the macula.