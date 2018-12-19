It might start with straight lines looking wavy. Or there might be a dark spot in the center of the person’s vision.
A likely culprit: wet age-related macular degeneration, or wet AMD.
The standard treatment has been regular injections to the eyeball. So, perhaps not surprisingly, an active area of research has focused on finding alternatives, including promising gene therapy.
One of those researchers is Wills Eye Hospital retina specialist Allen Ho, who serves as the Director of Retina Research as well as the principal investigator of several clinical trials assessing new treatments for wet AMD. One of them is a gene therapy treatment from the Rockville, Md., biotechnology company, RegenxBio. Ho serves on its scientific advisory board and those of several other companies.
He spoke to us recently about the disease, the current treatment and what’s on the horizon.
It is a common cause of vision loss among senior Americans. It affects the focus point of the eye, or the macula. The retina is like the film in a camera, and the macula is the focus point. There are two types – a dry form, and a wet form. Both can cause vision loss. But the wet form is typically the form that causes sudden changes in vision – blurring or loss of central vision. As its name implies, the wet form means there’s leakage or bleeding in the macula.
The average age of the patient who develops wet AMD is in their 70s. Five to 10 percent of people in their 80s and 90s have either the wet or dry form. The dry form is much more prevalent. The dry form can be associated with central vision loss, but most maintain reading and driving vision. We have treatments for the wet form.
As for risk factors, age, obviously, is one. Also, genetics. It’s important to note that just because a family member has AMD, that does not mean it is your destiny.
Modifiable risk factors include smoking, which is a significant risk factor. As for other things you can do to reduce your risk -- healthy habits. Blood pressure control. Regular exercise, like walking 30 minutes a day. And a healthy diet. That includes eating a lot of different colors of fruits and vegetables, plus natural sources of omega three fatty acids, like salmon and tuna.
Frequent eye injections, as often as monthly. This sounds intimidating, but it’s an in-clinic procedure. We can anaesthetize and sterilize the eyes. Many patients are very much relieved after they get their first injection because it’s not as traumatic as you might imagine.
The substance we inject controls the leakage. It’s very effective in stabilizing vision, and sometimes improving vision. The key to the treatment of wet AMD is to catch it early. The way to do that is to have an eye examination promptly when new visual symptoms – blurring, distortion or darkness – appear.
Although the current treatments are effective for the majority of patients, one of the problems is that patients typically have to come into the clinic every one to two months for injections. Sometimes their adult child has to take a day off from work to bring them in. It can be a significant undertaking both for the patient and the family.
At Wills Eye, we are working on different types of longer-acting treatments, ones that may require less frequent visits to the eye care team while still preserving vision.
Gene therapy is a very exciting field now because there is a commercially approved gene therapy product for a much less common inherited retinal degeneration condition, called Leber congenital amaurosis, or LCA. In LCA, a defective gene … prevents cells from making a specific protein required for vision. The first cradle of gene therapy for eye diseases is Philadelphia with Jean Bennett, M.D., and Albert Maguire, M.D., leading the way. The company that created the gene therapy for LCA is Spark Therapeutics of West Philadelphia.
In LCA treatment, retina specialists essentially replace the defective gene with a good gene. They put the gene that works inside a non-disease-causing viral vector. The viruses are in a fluid, which is surgically delivered under the retina. The viruses attach to your cells and introduce the genetic material in them into the cells. These non-disease-causing viruses simply transport the good gene to the defective cell. So now your cell can make the protein that is essential to the visual cycle.
There’s another way gene therapy can work. It can not only replace a defective gene -- a mutation causing vision loss -- but also can be designed to introduce a gene that encodes for a therapeutic product continuously on a long term basis after a single treatment. This would alleviate the need for frequent repeat injections of a similar therapeutic product into the eyeball. This is what we are doing with RegenxBio.
The type of medicine that we’re using now in the regular injections is called anti-VEGF. It stands for anti-vascular endothelial growth factor, and it has transformed the outlook for wet AMD. But instead of patients coming in every month for an injection, we could design gene therapy to instruct the patient’s own cells to produce the anti-VEGF medicine for the macula.
Another way to say this is: We’re trying to create a sustainable drug delivery system within the patient’s own eyeball. Think about it: A sustainable one-time procedure that creates a drug factory inside your own eye in-order to control the disease continuously.
We are involved in the early stage clinical trials at Wills Eye Hospital and provided the recent exciting preliminary trial results that were presented at AAO 2018. We expect that the company will initiate a larger clinical program to further confirm the early results and we hope that this treatment will be approved and become available to patients as soon as possible.
The real excitement in all this is for the patients who may soon be able to say, “I could just have a one and done treatment.” For someone coming in for monthly injections for the rest of their lives, this would be a sea change. We still need to do more work but the outlook is promising.