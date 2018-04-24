Warminster woman charged in DUI crash that killed her son

Rita Giordano is a health and science reporter. She writes about pediatrics and issues involving children and youth.

A Warminster woman was charged Tuesday with killing her 8-year-old son and injuring a Levittown couple while driving with over twice the legal limit of alcohol on April 7, reported the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Kelly Anne Colbridge, 37, of the 100 block of Deb Lane, was arrested on multiple charges, including homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, in the head-on crash. The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Street Road in Upper Southampton.

Colbridge, driving a Dodge Avenger sedan, crossed a center turn lane and struck a Kia Sorento SUV with the Levittown husband and wife. At the time, Colbridge, trapped inside her vehicle, yelled to emergency responders to help her. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer didn’t realize her son was in the car until they saw him in the rear of the vehicle.

The boy, whose spine had been separated from his skull, died three days later at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was identified as D.K. in the affidavit. A GoFundMe page for a memorial fund named the boy as Daniel Klaus.

Colbridge, who was hospitalized with several broken bones and a punctured lung, allegedly told police she had been at a party at Feasterville Bowlero with her son and had a few alcoholic drinks. According to the affidavit, authorities found controlled substances including Suboxone strips and clonazepam pills in her handbag, along with marijuana and paraphernalia use to smoke marijuana in Colbridge’s sedan.

The couple in the other vehicle were treated at Abington Hospital for various injuries. The wife underwent emergency surgery.