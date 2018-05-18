Aimovig Approved to Prevent Migraines

FRIDAY, May 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent migraine headaches in adults.

Aimovig is the first FDA-approved preventive migraine treatment in a new class of drugs that work by blocking the activity of calcitonin gene-related peptide, a molecule involved in migraine attacks, the agency said in a news release.

"We need new treatments for this painful and often debilitating condition," said Dr. Eric Bastings, deputy director of the FDA's Division of Neurology Products.

Migraines are typically characterized by intense pulsing or throbbing pain on one side of the head. The headache may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. About a third of sufferers have the migraine preceded by an aura, which is described as flashing lights, zig-zag lines or temporary vision loss.

People who have migraines tend to have repeated attacks, which can be triggered by factors including stress, hormonal changes, diet, or lack of food or sleep, the FDA said.

Aimovig was evaluated in clinical studies involving more than 2,000 people. The drug's most common side effects included injection-site reactions and constipation.

Aimovig is produced by Amgen Inc., based in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

More information

The FDA has more about this approval.





-- Scott Roberts Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.