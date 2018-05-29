Health Tip: Safe Driving Tips for Older Adults

(HealthDay News) -- Driving can become more difficult as people age and their eyesight changes.

It may be harder to read signs and to see in the dark or during blinding sunshine.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests these safe-driving tips for older adults:

If you're 65 or older, see your eye doctor at least every 2 years. Ask if there are ways to improve your eyesight.

If you need glasses or contact lenses, make sure your prescription is up-to-date. Always wear them when driving.

Curtail driving at night if you have trouble seeing. And avoid driving during sunrise and sunset, when the sun can be directly in your eyes.