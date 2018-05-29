health

Health Tip: What's Up With Hiccups

(HealthDay News) -- A hiccup is an involuntary movement of the diaphragm, followed by a quick close of the vocal cords, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

Typically coming in spurts, a hiccup may be triggered by:

  • Eating too much or too quickly.
  • Eating spicy food.
  • Drinking alcohol.
  • Drinking a carbonated beverage.
  • Conditions that irritate nerves that influence the diaphragm.
  • Feeling nervous or excited.
  • Certain medicines.
  • Abdominal surgery.
  • A metabolic or central nervous system disorder.

