Health Tip: What's Up With Hiccups

(HealthDay News) -- A hiccup is an involuntary movement of the diaphragm, followed by a quick close of the vocal cords, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.
Typically coming in spurts, a hiccup may be triggered by:
- Eating too much or too quickly.
- Eating spicy food.
- Drinking alcohol.
- Drinking a carbonated beverage.
- Conditions that irritate nerves that influence the diaphragm.
- Feeling nervous or excited.
- Certain medicines.
- Abdominal surgery.
- A metabolic or central nervous system disorder.
