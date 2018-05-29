Health Tip: What's Up With Hiccups

(HealthDay News) -- A hiccup is an involuntary movement of the diaphragm, followed by a quick close of the vocal cords, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says.

Typically coming in spurts, a hiccup may be triggered by:

Eating too much or too quickly.

Eating spicy food.

Drinking alcohol.

Drinking a carbonated beverage.

Conditions that irritate nerves that influence the diaphragm.

Feeling nervous or excited.

Certain medicines.

Abdominal surgery.

A metabolic or central nervous system disorder.