Health Tip: How Working Parents Can Avoid Burnout

(HealthDay News) -- When a parent works full time, it can be difficult to balance responsibilities at work and at home.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to ease the pressure of feeling overworked:

Try to relax during the day, even if for a few minutes of meditation, a short walk or a brief period of silence.

Prepare for greeting your family when you return home, allowing you to separate from work stress.

Figure out ways to reduce stress when you arrive home, such as by ordering take out occasionally, by getting a sitter or by hiring someone to help with laundry and other household chores.

Use the weekends to work together as a family, cleaning the house and finishing chores that are difficult to accomplish during the week.

Be realistic: Do not try to accomplish too many things in one day.

Take relaxation time for yourself. Go for a walk, go to the gym or read a book.