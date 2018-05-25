Here Comes the Sun, and Kid Sun Safety

FRIDAY, May 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Summer sun brings childhood fun, but experts warn it also brings skin cancer dangers, even for kids.

"Don't assume children cannot get skin cancer because of their age," said Dr. Alberto Pappo, director of the solid tumor division at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. "Unlike other cancers, the conventional melanoma that we see mostly in adolescents behaves the same as it does in adults."

His advice: "Children are not immune from extreme sun damage, and parents should start sun protection early and make it a habit for life."

So, this and every summer, parents should take steps to shield kids from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Those steps include:

Avoid exposure. Infants and children younger than 6 months old should avoid sun exposure entirely, Pappo advised. If these babies are outside or on the beach this summer, they should be covered up with hats and appropriate clothing. It's also a good idea to avoid being outside when UV rays are at their peak, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

