Health Highlights: May 14, 2018

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Top Sunscreens Named by Consumer Reports

The best sunscreens for 2018 have been named in Consumer Reports' annual list.

The group assessed 73 sunscreen lotions, sprays, and sticks labeled SPF 30 or higher, CBS News reported.

SPF (sun protection factor) is meant to indicate how well a sunscreen protects against ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation, which can trigger skin cancer.

"Every sunscreen is tested at the lab in the same way -- and we use sunscreens we buy off the shelves, the way a consumer would," Trisha Calvo, deputy editor of health and food at Consumer Reports, told CBS News.

The group said this year's top four sunscreens are: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk; Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50; BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50; Coppertone WaterBabies SPF 50 Lotion.

Of the 73 sunscreens tested, 24 had less than half their labeled SPF number, which means consumers may not be getting the amount of sun protection they expect, CBS News reported.

During its years of testing sunscreens, Consumer Reports has found that "natural" or "mineral" products with only titanium dioxide, zinc oxide or both as active ingredients have tended to be less effective than those with chemical active ingredients, such as avobenzone, the researchers said.

No mineral sunscreens made this year's list of recommended sunscreens, CBS News reported.

-----

More Illnesses in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs

The number of people who have become ill in a salmonella outbreak linked with Rose Acre Farms eggs now totals 35 in nine states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Since its last update on April 19, 12 more illnesses have been reported, the CDC said.

Illnesses began between Nov. 16, 2017 and April 14, 2018. The outbreak has resulted in 11 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

On April 13, Rose Acre Farms recalled over 206 million eggs that were sold in many states under different brand names. For full information, go to the FDA's Recalls website.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, serve, or sell recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms' Hyde County farm. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the CDC said.

It also recommended washing and sanitizing refrigerator shelves or drawers where the recalled eggs were stored.

All eggs need to be handled and cooked safely to prevent illness. Eggs should be cooked until both the yolk and white are firm, and scrambled eggs should not be runny, the CDC said.

Salmonella can cause illness 12 to 72 hours after being ingested. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover within a week, but some cases can last longer and be more severe.

-----

First Death Confirmed in DRC Ebola Outbreak

The first death and 11 new cases have been confirmed in an Ebola outbreak in the Bikoro region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Thursday.

Three health care professionals are among the confirmed cases, according to Minister of Health Dr. Oly Ilunga. The outbreak of the deadly virus was announced Tuesday, CNN reported.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization said 27 cases of fever with hemorrhagic symptoms were recorded in the Bikoro region between April 4 and May 5, including 17 deaths.

Of those 27 cases, two tested positive for Ebola, according to the WHO.

The agency said the risk to public health is high at the local level, moderate at the regional level and low at the global level, CNN reported.

The health ministry and the WHO have developed a plan to deal with the Ebola outbreak over the next three months. The WHO said the full extent of the outbreak is unknown and the location poses significant logistical challenges due to limited communication and poor transportation infrastructure.



