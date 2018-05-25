Health Tip: 5 Habits That Could Help You Live Longer

(HealthDay News) -- There are no guarantees, but adopting five healthy lifestyle practices could help you live longer, a study by the Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health finds.

Women and men who had thehealthiest lifestyleswere 82 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease and 65 percent less likely to die from cancer, the study found.

The healthy choices included:

Eating a healthy diet. Exercising regularly. Keeping a healthy body weight. Not drinking too much alcohol. Not smoking.