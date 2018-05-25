Health Tip: Care for a Pressure Sore

(HealthDay News) -- A pressure sore is an area of the body that breaks down because something keeps rubbing or pressing against the skin.

A pressure sore can develop if you use a wheelchair or stay in bed for long periods, have a disease that affects blood flow, have fragile skin or are malnourished.

The U.S. Library of Medicine suggests how to care for a pressure sore:

Relieve pressure on the area by using a pillow, foam cushion, booties or a mattress pad.

In a wheelchair, change your position every 15 minutes, and in a bed, you should move about every 2 hours.

Care for the sore as directed by your health care provider.

Avoid additional pressure on the sore.

Call your doctor if you have an open sore or develop a blister.