Health Tip: How to Get Rid of an Embedded Tick

(HealthDay News) -- Many ticks carry disease, so it's important to remove a tick if it bites you and becomes embedded in your skin.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health suggests how to safely remove a tick:
- Use fine-tipped tweezers.
- Grab the tick close to the skin and gently pull up to remove the entire tick.
- Don't use a home remedy, such as petroleum jelly or nail polish.
- After removing the tick, clean the bite area and wash your hands thoroughly.
- If you develop a fever, severe headache or a rash within weeks of removing the tick, see a doctor promptly.
