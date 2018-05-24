Health Tip: How to Get Rid of an Embedded Tick

(HealthDay News) -- Many ticks carry disease, so it's important to remove a tick if it bites you and becomes embedded in your skin.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health suggests how to safely remove a tick:

Use fine-tipped tweezers.

Grab the tick close to the skin and gently pull up to remove the entire tick.

Don't use a home remedy, such as petroleum jelly or nail polish.

After removing the tick, clean the bite area and wash your hands thoroughly.

If you develop a fever, severe headache or a rash within weeks of removing the tick, see a doctor promptly.