Health Tip: Avoid Poison Ivy

(HealthDay News) -- Poison ivy rash can range from mild to severe. It typically appears 1 to 2 days after contact with the plant, and is caused by an oil called urushiol, to which most people are allergic.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says you can help prevent a poison ivy rash by:

Wearing protective clothing when you work on the lawn or in the garden. This includes long sleeves, long pants and gloves.

Washing your clothes and shoes after being outside.

Cleaning your gloves and tools after each use.

Washing your pets after they've been outside. Most pets are not allergic to the oil, but they can spread it to you.