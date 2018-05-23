Health Tip: Treating a Black Eye

(HealthDay News) -- Black eyes are common among kids who play sports. Most cases can be treated with self-care at home.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests how to safely treat a black eye:

Use an ice pack for 20 minutes at a time, once every hour, to reduce swelling and ease pain.

Use a bag of frozen vegetables or ice cubes wrapped in cloth if an ice pack is not available.

Do not use raw meat on a black eye. The bacteria on raw meat raises the risk of infection.

Avoid contact sports until the injury gets better.

If swelling and pain don't improve in a few days, see your doctor.