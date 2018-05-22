Health Tip: Preventing Dry Skin

(HealthDay News) -- Dry skin affects a lot of people, particularly as seasons change. But the same care routine doesn't work for everyone in every type of weather.

The American Academy of Dermatology suggests how to heal and prevent dry skin:

Close the bathroom door during a bath or shower.

Limit a bath or shower to 10 minutes, and use warm water instead of hot.

Wash with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser. Apply enough cleanser to remove dirt and oil, but not so much as to create a thick lather.

Blot skin with a towel gently after the bath, and apply ample moisturizer.

Wear lip balm.

Use gentle, unscented skin care products. Avoid deodorant soaps and skin products that contain alcohol, fragrance, retinoids or alpha-hydroxy acids.

Wear non-irritating clothes made from cotton or silk, for example, and use a mild, hypoallergenic laundry detergent.

During winter, use a humidifier.