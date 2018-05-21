health

Health Tip: How to Help Your Child Develop Healthy Relationships

(HealthDay News) -- Quality friendships are crucial in developing your child's personality and self-esteem.

As a child grows older, while parents can no longer select a child's friends, they can arm the child with tools to choose friends wisely.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises:

  • Educate your child on what makes a good friend. As children learn that good friends respect others, follow the rules and help those in need, they will gravitate toward better friends.
  • Set an example by demonstrating good relationship skills with your partner, and take time to foster close friendships with others.
  • Talk with your child about both what it means to be a good friend and what it means to not be a good friend.
  • Talk to your child about bullying behavior, so he or she can identify it, steer clear of it or report bullying behavior.

