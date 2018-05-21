Health Tip: How to Help Your Child Develop Healthy Relationships

(HealthDay News) -- Quality friendships are crucial in developing your child's personality and self-esteem.

As a child grows older, while parents can no longer select a child's friends, they can arm the child with tools to choose friends wisely.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises:

Educate your child on what makes a good friend. As children learn that good friends respect others, follow the rules and help those in need, they will gravitate toward better friends.

Set an example by demonstrating good relationship skills with your partner, and take time to foster close friendships with others.

Talk with your child about both what it means to be a good friend and what it means to not be a good friend.

Talk to your child about bullying behavior, so he or she can identify it, steer clear of it or report bullying behavior.