Health Tip: Pay Attention to Nutritional Information

(HealthDay News) -- It's important to look for and understand the nutritional information for any product you eat or drink, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

People often underestimate the number of calories they consume when they eat out. Beginning this month, the agency is requiring that calorie information be listed on the menus of food establishments with 20 or more locations.

The FDA suggests how to use this information to make healthier choices:

Swap high-calorie choices for lower-calorie options.

If a favorite food has a lot of calories, consider sharing or eating only part of your meal and saving the rest for later.

Cut down on salt and saturated fats, and increase fiber in your meals.