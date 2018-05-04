Health Highlights: May 4, 2018

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Utz Recalls Tortilla Chips

Some brands of tortilla chips are being recalled by Utz Quality Foods because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients and could trigger serious or life-threatening reactions in people with dairy allergies.

The recall includes Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis brand tortilla chip products, which were shipped to 31 states and the District of Columbia, the Associated Press reported.

The voluntary recall was announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania-based company.

Consumers can return the tortilla chips for a refund or exchange.

-----

Doctors Remove 132-Pound Tumor From Woman

A 132-pound tumor was removed from a woman's abdomen and she is expected to make a full recovery, doctors at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut say.

The five-hour surgery to remove the 38-year-old woman's ovarian tumor took five hours and was conducted after planning by a team of 25 specialists, the Associated Press reported.

The woman's tumor was diagnosed after she experienced rapid weight gain of about 10 pounds a week over two months.

The tumor was benign, but was situated on a major blood vessel and posed a potential risk to the woman's heart. She was also malnourished because the tumor was sitting on her digestive tract, the AP reported.

Genetic tests are being performed on the tumor in an attempt to learn why it grew so fast.



