Health Tip: Plan Your Child's Chores

(HealthDay News) -- Daily chores give a child a sense of responsibility and help the child understand that life is a mix of work and play, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.

Chores should be appropriate for the child's age, such as cleaning the room, making the bed and clearing the table, the physician group says.

The AAP suggests:

Clearly spell out tasks that you expect your child to do. Star charts or chore to-do lists may be helpful.

Introduce one chore at a time.

Praise your child, or consider a small allowance or sticker chart to show success.

Have family meetings to discuss and assess your child's progress.