Health Tip: Control Caregiver Stress

(HealthDay News) -- Caregiving for a loved one can be very rewarding. But it doesn't come without stress and anxiety.

Symptoms of caregiver stress may include feeling overwhelmed, loneliness, gaining weight, fatigue, becoming easily irritated and having body aches.

To better deal with caregiver stress, the Office on Women's Health suggests:

Investigate caregiving resources inyour community.

Accept help from friends and family.

Join a support group for caregivers.

Organize tasks by making lists and establishing a daily routine.

Spend personal time with family and friends.

Exercise, eat well and get enough sleep.

Visit your doctor for regular checkups.