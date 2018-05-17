Health Tip: Manage a Latex Allergy

(HealthDay News) -- Latex may be found in products such as balloons, dishwashing gloves, waistbands, rubber toys, pacifiers, rubber bands and tape.
If you have a latex allergy, exposure can cause a reaction ranging from sneezing, coughing, a rash and chest tightness to anaphylactic shock.
The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests how to manage a latex allergy:
- Avoid direct contact with latex.
- If you work in patient care, make sure everyone around you wears non-latex gloves.
- Always wear a medical alert device so emergency technicians are aware of your allergy.
- Discuss with your doctor carrying an epinephrine pen.
