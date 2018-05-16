Health Tip: Understanding Childhood Arthritis

(HealthDay News) -- About 1 in 1,000 children has some type of chronic arthritis, the American College of Rheumatology says.

Arthritis can affect children of any age, although rarely during the first six months of life.

In the United States, a common medical term for the joint disease in children is Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).

Typical symptoms include: limping, stiffness upon waking up, reluctance to use a particular arm or leg, reduced activity, lasting fever and joint swelling.

If your child has JIA, the American College of Rheumatology suggests you and the child:

Maintain a positive outlook.

Consider physical and occupational therapy to increase joint motion, decrease pain and increase strength and endurance.

Be aware of available special accommodations at school.