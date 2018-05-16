Health Tip: Is Hand Therapy Right For You?

(HealthDay News) -- Hand therapy can be performed by an occupational or physical therapist on people who have had an accident or trauma involving one or both hands.

The American Society for Surgery of the Hand says people with arthritis or a neurologic condition also may find relief from hand therapy.

The society says hand therapy may offer these and other benefits:

Provides treatment without surgery.

Eases recent or chronic pain.

Allows feeling of sensation again after anerve injury.

Teaches home exercises to help regain movement and strength.

Instructs how to complete everyday tasks with special tools.

Helps enable a return to work.