Health Tip: Taming a Pollen Allergy

(HealthDay News) -- Spring and summer may bring warmer weather, but they also bring on cases of the sneezes and sniffles for people with seasonal pollen allergies.

The U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says pollen counts typically are higher between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and on dry, hot and windy days.

The agency suggests:

Stay inside between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Engage in outdoor activities in the late afternoon or after a heavy rain.

Keep windows in your home and car closed to reduce exposure to pollen.

To stay cool, use an air conditioner while avoiding window and attic fans.

Be aware that pollen can be brought inside on people and pets.

Dry clothes in an automatic dryer, rather than hanging them outside.