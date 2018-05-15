Health Tip: Identifying Asthma Triggers

(HealthDay News) -- If you have asthma, the same triggers may be causing your attacks each time, so it's important to know what those triggers are.

Common triggers include: tobacco smoke, dust mites, air pollution, pets and molds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The CDC says asthmatics should also:

Create an "asthma action plan," with the help of a doctor, to deal with ongoing symptoms.

Get a seasonal flu vaccine.

Get an H1N1 flu vaccine.