Health Tip: Identifying Asthma Triggers

(HealthDay News) -- If you have asthma, the same triggers may be causing your attacks each time, so it's important to know what those triggers are.
Common triggers include: tobacco smoke, dust mites, air pollution, pets and molds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
The CDC says asthmatics should also:
- Create an "asthma action plan," with the help of a doctor, to deal with ongoing symptoms.
- Get a seasonal flu vaccine.
- Get an H1N1 flu vaccine.
