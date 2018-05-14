Health Tip: Keep Food Safer

(HealthDay News) -- Your refrigerator should be kept at or slightly below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests using a thermometer to ensure that your refrigerator maintains the correct temperature.
The FDA also suggests:
- Avoid stuffing your fridge, as it will prevent cold air from circulating around food.
- Wipe up spills immediately.
- Cover refrigerated foods, and check the fridge for spoiled food daily.
- Throw out expired foods.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.