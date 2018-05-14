Health Tip: Keep Food Safer

(HealthDay News) -- Your refrigerator should be kept at or slightly below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests using a thermometer to ensure that your refrigerator maintains the correct temperature.

The FDA also suggests:

Avoid stuffing your fridge, as it will prevent cold air from circulating around food.

Wipe up spills immediately.

Cover refrigerated foods, and check the fridge for spoiled food daily.

Throw out expired foods.