Health Tip: Providing End of Life Care

(HealthDay News) -- End of life care is focused on easing pain and comforting a person who is dying.

The focus should be on the person's mental and emotional needs, spirituality and fulfilling everyday obligations, the National Institute on Aging says.

The agency suggests caregivers ask the person's doctor these questions:

Since there is no cure for what ails this person, what will happen next?

Why are you suggesting particular tests or treatments? Will the treatments speed up or slow the dying process?

What can we expect to happen in the coming days or weeks?