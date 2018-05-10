Health Tip: Prepare for a Tornado

(HealthDay News) -- Although there is a tornado season between May and June in the Southern Plains, June and July in the central United States, and earlier in the spring on the Gulf Coast, tornados can form off season.

The National Safety Council suggests how to stay safe during a tornado:

Seek shelter in a sturdy building immediately.

If you're away from home, find a basement, interior corridor, tunnel, underground parking lot or subway.

Avoid auditoriums, upper floors of buildings, trailers and parked vehicles.

Stay away from windows.

If you're out in the open, lie flat in a ditch or other low-lying area and protect your head. Stay away from poles and overhead lines.

In a vehicle, drive at right angles to the tornado's path; if you can't escape the storm, get out of the vehicle and seek a low-lying area.

At home, head for the basement and take cover under a heavy table or workbench. If you don't have a basement, go into a windowless room in the center of the house.

Stay away from windows and cover yourself with a rug for protection against flying glass and debris.

Know the difference between a watch (conditions are favorable for a tornado) and a warning (a tornado has been seen in your area and you should take shelter immediately).