Health Tip: Manage Your Daily Medication

(HealthDay News) -- It may be no small chore to manage all of the prescription drugs, over-the-counter meds and supplements you're taking.
The American Cancer Society offers these suggestions:
- Create a chart of your daily medication schedule and use it to remind you.
- Take your medication at the same time every day.
- Take the exact dosages prescribed.
- Use a weekly or daily pill organizer to avoid errors.
- Don't take medication in the dark, or when you're tired or distracted.
- Bring extra medication when you travel, in the event that your trip is delayed. Always keep medication in your carry-on bag, in case your luggage is lost.
- If you have unpleasant side effects from your medication, talk to your doctor. Don't stop taking any medication without your doctor's approval.
