Health Tip: Manage Your Daily Medication

(HealthDay News) -- It may be no small chore to manage all of the prescription drugs, over-the-counter meds and supplements you're taking.

The American Cancer Society offers these suggestions:

Create a chart of your daily medication schedule and use it to remind you.

Take your medication at the same time every day.

Take the exact dosages prescribed.

Use a weekly or daily pill organizer to avoid errors.

Don't take medication in the dark, or when you're tired or distracted.

Bring extra medication when you travel, in the event that your trip is delayed. Always keep medication in your carry-on bag, in case your luggage is lost.

If you have unpleasant side effects from your medication, talk to your doctor. Don't stop taking any medication without your doctor's approval.