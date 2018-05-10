health

Health Tip: Manage Your Daily Medication

(HealthDay News) -- It may be no small chore to manage all of the prescription drugs, over-the-counter meds and supplements you're taking.

The American Cancer Society offers these suggestions:

  • Create a chart of your daily medication schedule and use it to remind you.
  • Take your medication at the same time every day.
  • Take the exact dosages prescribed.
  • Use a weekly or daily pill organizer to avoid errors.
  • Don't take medication in the dark, or when you're tired or distracted.
  • Bring extra medication when you travel, in the event that your trip is delayed. Always keep medication in your carry-on bag, in case your luggage is lost.
  • If you have unpleasant side effects from your medication, talk to your doctor. Don't stop taking any medication without your doctor's approval.

