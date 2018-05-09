Health Tip: Keep Your Kids Safer on the Internet

(HealthDay News) -- For most people, the internet is a key source of information and a meeting place for social networking and chatting.

But with all of that interaction comes risks of child predators.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine suggests how to keep your kids safer online:

Do not give out personal information, such as your full name, address, phone number or school.

Tell an adult if any online communication makes you feel threatened or uncomfortable.

Never send sexually explicit photographs or messages.

On social networking sites, only friend people that you know.