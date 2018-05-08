health

Health Tip: Learn Football Helmet Safety

(HealthDay News) -- A football helmet is a necessary part of the uniform that reduces the risk of a concussion or other head injury. But the helmet has to fit properly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission offers these tips for selecting a football helmet:

  • Make sure the child's eyes are visible and that he can see straight ahead and from side to side.
  • The helmet should cover the head from the middle of the forehead to the back of the head and should not sit too high or low.
  • The helmet should be snug and not slide on the head.
  • Clean the helmet regularly with mild detergent, and inspect for any damage. Store it in a temperature controlled location away from direct sunlight.
  • Learn the symptoms of a concussion and remove your athlete from play at the first sign of this injury.

