Health Tip: Learn Football Helmet Safety

(HealthDay News) -- A football helmet is a necessary part of the uniform that reduces the risk of a concussion or other head injury. But the helmet has to fit properly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission offers these tips for selecting a football helmet:

Make sure the child's eyes are visible and that he can see straight ahead and from side to side.

The helmet should cover the head from the middle of the forehead to the back of the head and should not sit too high or low.

The helmet should be snug and not slide on the head.

Clean the helmet regularly with mild detergent, and inspect for any damage. Store it in a temperature controlled location away from direct sunlight.

Learn the symptoms of a concussion and remove your athlete from play at the first sign of this injury.