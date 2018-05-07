Health Tip: Report a Problem With Pet Medication

(HealthDay News) -- If your pet's medication comes with a broken seal or a leaking bottle, you should report these and similar issues to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at once, the agency asks.

Here's how the FDA says you can file a report:

Call the drug company directly if you are reporting a bad reaction or product defect. Drug companies are required to report all instances of these problems to the FDA.

If you prefer, you can submit the form FDA 1932a, "Veterinary Adverse Experience, Lack of Effectiveness or Product Defect Report" directly to the agency.

Reports should be thorough, including a good medical history, a veterinarian's report, foods and treats given to your pet, and the names and amounts of all drugs, supplements or vitamins that the animal was given.