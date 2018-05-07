Health Tip: Report a Problem With Pet Medication

(HealthDay News) -- If your pet's medication comes with a broken seal or a leaking bottle, you should report these and similar issues to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at once, the agency asks.
Here's how the FDA says you can file a report:
- Call the drug company directly if you are reporting a bad reaction or product defect. Drug companies are required to report all instances of these problems to the FDA.
- If you prefer, you can submit the form FDA 1932a, "Veterinary Adverse Experience, Lack of Effectiveness or Product Defect Report" directly to the agency.
- Reports should be thorough, including a good medical history, a veterinarian's report, foods and treats given to your pet, and the names and amounts of all drugs, supplements or vitamins that the animal was given.
