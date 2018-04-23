Health Highlights: April 23, 2018

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

U.K. Man Cured of 'Worst Ever' Case of Gonorrhea

Doctors say they've cured the man with the world's "worst-ever" case of super-gonorrhea.

The U.K. man was infected during sex with a women in South East Asia. It was the first known case of gonorrhea infection that could not be cured with first choice antibiotics azithromycin and ceftriaxone. Since then, two more cases of the gonorrhea superbug have been reported in Australia, according to BBC News.

The antibiotic ertapenem proved effective in treating the U.K. patient, but doctors say he was "very lucky" and that the case is a "major wake-up call for everybody."

Public Health England says an investigation has found that the gonorrhea superbug has not spread in the U.K., BBC News reported.

Measles Warning in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

A warning about possible measles exposure in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has been issued by health officials.

They say two tourists from Europe visited a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Brooklyn last Sunday and then went to Watchtower Jehovah's Witness facilities in Tuxedo Park and Patterson, New York, CBS News reported.

People who may have had contact with the tourists and have measles symptoms should talk with their healthcare provider, local clinic, or emergency department before they seek care in order to prevent the spread of measles, health officials advised.

Measles symptoms include fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis, or runny nose and typically appear 10 to 12 days after exposure, CBS News reported.

Michael Phelps Talks About Struggle With Depression

U.S. swimmer and Olympic medal record holder Michael Phelps says that despite his athletic achievements, he struggles with depression and even thought about suicide.

Phelps won 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and is the most decorated Olympian of all time.

"You know, as Olympians, you set four years to build up to this moment. And then, after it's over, you're kind of lost in a way," he told CBS News. "You don't really know what to do. You don't know where to go. You don't know who to talk to. And a lot of us do suffer from depression."

"There was one point, I didn't want to be alive," he said.

That was after the 2012 Games. At one point, Phelps checked how many sleeping pills he had left in his prescription. If there had been more than one left, it's not clear what might have happened, according to Phelps.

"I think it's something that nobody's really talked about in the past because we're supposed to be this big, macho, strong person that has no weaknesses," Phelps told CBS News.

"You know, we're supposed to be perfect. And for me, I carried it along for so long and never really talked about it... part of that was probably just a fear of rejection," he said.

Before the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, he decided to open up about his mental health struggles and get help.

"One thing that I went through and I was able to understand is: It's OK to not be OK. Right? Like nobody's perfect. ... We're all going to have struggles and hard times. And for me, the most important thing was just opening up and talking about it, communicating about it, asking for help," Phelps told CBS News.

Since 2016, he has seen therapists, spent time in a treatment center, and toured the U.S. to share his mental health story with the goal of helping others.

"For me to be able to go through that, if I can save one life, two lives, a hundred lives, that's way better than winning a gold medal," Phelps told CBS News.





