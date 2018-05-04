Health Tip: Understanding Diabetic Eye Disease

(HealthDay News) -- Eye problems are a common concern for those who have diabetes.

High blood sugar can damage blood vessels in the retina, causing the vessels to swell, leak or close, the American Academy of Ophthalmology says.

Here are the typical symptoms of what's medically called diabetic retinopathy:

In its early stages, diabetic retinopathy may not have noticable symptoms.

As the disease progresses, symptoms may include: floating dark spots.

Blurred vision.

Impaired perception of color.

Dark or empty areas.

Vision loss.

If you have any of these symptoms, seek medical attention without delay.



