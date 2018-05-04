Health Tip: Prepare for a Colonoscopy

(HealthDay News) -- Many people who have had a colonoscopy say the prep is worse than the actual procedure.

But it's a necessary evil. Improper preparation, and you might as well skip the test altogether.

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy advises on preparing for a colonoscopy:

A day before the procedure, limit foods to clear broth, tea, gelatin desserts, ginger ale, sherbet and clear fruit juices.

But avoid recommended desserts and liquids that are red or purple.

Avoid dehydration by drinking more fluids than usual.

Speak with your doctor about any medications you take, to determine if they could interfere with the colonoscopy.