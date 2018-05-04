health

Health Tip: Prepare for a Colonoscopy

(HealthDay News) -- Many people who have had a colonoscopy say the prep is worse than the actual procedure.

But it's a necessary evil. Improper preparation, and you might as well skip the test altogether.

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy advises on preparing for a colonoscopy:

  • A day before the procedure, limit foods to clear broth, tea, gelatin desserts, ginger ale, sherbet and clear fruit juices.
  • But avoid recommended desserts and liquids that are red or purple.
  • Avoid dehydration by drinking more fluids than usual.
  • Speak with your doctor about any medications you take, to determine if they could interfere with the colonoscopy.

