Health Tip: Prepare for a Colonoscopy

(HealthDay News) -- Many people who have had a colonoscopy say the prep is worse than the actual procedure.
But it's a necessary evil. Improper preparation, and you might as well skip the test altogether.
The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy advises on preparing for a colonoscopy:
- A day before the procedure, limit foods to clear broth, tea, gelatin desserts, ginger ale, sherbet and clear fruit juices.
- But avoid recommended desserts and liquids that are red or purple.
- Avoid dehydration by drinking more fluids than usual.
- Speak with your doctor about any medications you take, to determine if they could interfere with the colonoscopy.
