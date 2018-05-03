Health Tip: When To Call Your Doctor If You Have Lower Back Pain

(HealthDay News) -- Few people go through life without having episodes of lower back pain.

For some people, though, it's a daily struggle.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says back pain may be controlled by maintaining proper posture and sitting, lifting, standing and exercising properly.

Others have to seek medical attention for relief. The academy mentions these warning signs that you should see a doctor about your aching lower back:

If pain radiates down your leg below your knee.

If your leg, foot or groin feel numb.

If you have fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain or weakness.

If you have difficulty going to the bathroom.

If the pain was caused by an injury.

If pain is so intense that you can't move.

If your pain doesn't improve or gets worse after two weeks.