(HealthDay News) -- You shouldn't ignore a nagging cough or mild wheeze. They could be symptoms of a lung disease, such as asthma, COPD or cancer, the American Lung Association says.

Here are the association's potential warning signs of lung disease:

Cough lasting a month or longer.

Shortness of breath.

Excess mucous production.

Wheezing.

Coughing up blood.

Chronic chest pain.