Health Tip: Choosing the Appropriate Gym

(HealthDay News) --If you are considering joining a gym, it is important to determine what you are looking for before you sign a contract.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission suggests:
- Planning a visit at a time you would normally be using the gym to see how crowded it is.
- Evaluating how clean and well-maintained the facilities are.
- Asking about the number of members, the hours of operation, types of classes and the number of trainers.
- Reviewing the contract carefully.
- Searching for reviews online.
