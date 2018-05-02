health

Topics/Conditions

Health Tip: Choosing the Appropriate Gym

(HealthDay News) --If you are considering joining a gym, it is important to determine what you are looking for before you sign a contract.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission suggests:

  • Planning a visit at a time you would normally be using the gym to see how crowded it is.
  • Evaluating how clean and well-maintained the facilities are.
  • Asking about the number of members, the hours of operation, types of classes and the number of trainers.
  • Reviewing the contract carefully.
  • Searching for reviews online.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Published: | Updated: