Health Tip: Protect Your Eyes During Sports

(HealthDay News) -- Eye injuries are a leading cause of childhood blindness in the United States, the U.S. National Eye Institute says.
Baseball, basketball, hockey, boxing, squash, fencing, racquetball and lacrosse are just some of the high-risk sports for eye injuries, the institute says.
It offers this additional advice about protective eyewear:
- Prescription glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses do not sufficiently protect you from eye injuries.
- Use eyewear made of ultra-strongpolycarbonate for optimal protection.
- Choose eyewear specifically made for your sport, and make sure it fits correctly and comfortably.
