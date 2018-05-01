Health Tip: Protect Your Eyes During Sports

(HealthDay News) -- Eye injuries are a leading cause of childhood blindness in the United States, the U.S. National Eye Institute says.

Baseball, basketball, hockey, boxing, squash, fencing, racquetball and lacrosse are just some of the high-risk sports for eye injuries, the institute says.

It offers this additional advice about protective eyewear:

Prescription glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses do not sufficiently protect you from eye injuries.

Use eyewear made of ultra-strongpolycarbonate for optimal protection.

Choose eyewear specifically made for your sport, and make sure it fits correctly and comfortably.