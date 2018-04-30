Health Tip: Prevent Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

(HealthDay News) -- Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) most often affects infants and children younger than age 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Children that young lack immunity to the viruses that cause HFMD. the agency says.

Typical symptoms of the highly contagious disease include: fever, painful mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet.

The CDC recommends these steps to prevent the disease:

Wash your hands often with soap and water,particularly after changing a diaper.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid kissing, hugging, and sharing cups and eating utensilswith people who have the disease.

Disinfect frequently often-touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs.