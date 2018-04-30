Health Tip: Avoid Concentrated Caffeine

(HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against taking pure or highly concentrated caffeine products, citing at least two overdose deaths among otherwise healthy people.

Given possible difficulty in measuring the products in a safe dose, and the products' resemblence to other beverages, it's relatively easy to overdose, the agency says.

One teaspoon of pure powdered caffeine may contain as much of the stimulant as 28 cups of coffee, the FDA warns.

Symptoms of caffeine overdose may include: rapid or erratic heartbeat, seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation and in worse case, death, the agency says.



